ACLU calls sharing names of virus patients 'alarming'

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is raising concerns about the state providing first responders with the names of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Working with the attorney general’s office, the Department of Health and Human Services and many dispatch centers have agreed to memoranda of understanding to disclose such information to law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics and public health providers.

State officials say the release is permitted under a provision of the federal health privacy law that allows information to be disclosed for the greater benefit of protecting public health. The information is the minimum necessary to allow first responders to limit their potential exposure to the virus. The agreement requires the destruction of the information after 21 days.

Devon Chaffee, executive director of the ACLU, said it is alarming that private medical information is being shared without people’s consent.

“As the ACLU has said during this pandemic and in the past, we must be extremely cautious about abandoning privacy rights during times of crises, particularly given that history says we may not regain those rights later,” she said.