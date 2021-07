ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The ABQ BioPark has a new family member.

Zoo officials announced this week that Karen, a 19-year-old Nile hippopotamus, gave birth to a healthy baby on Monday.

The zoo did not say the sex of the baby. But the hippopotamus exhibit will be open on a limited basis so that mother and baby can bond.

According to the zoo, some guests actually got to see the birth as Karen delivered in the water in the exhibit.

The calf is her third with 47-year-old Moe.

Zoo managers said in a statement the pregnancy was a surprise because Karen was on birth control. Still, everyone is “delighted.”