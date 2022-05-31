A 'terrible nightmare': Treating Ukraine's wounded civilians ELENA BECATOROS, Associated Press May 31, 2022 Updated: May 31, 2022 2:41 a.m.
POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — In wheelchairs and on stretchers, in ambulances and on train station platforms, they wait. Medical workers pull out ramps and wheel the patients onto the specially equipped train that will carry them westwards, away from the fighting raging in eastern Ukraine.
Run by the aid organization Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders), the train is a lifeline for the overwhelmed hospitals in cities and towns near Ukraine's front lines that are struggling to cope with an influx of war wounded on top of their usual flow of sick patients.
ELENA BECATOROS