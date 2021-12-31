A tense exchange highlights unsettled part of Tutu's legacy CHRISTOPHER TORCHIA, Associated Press Dec. 31, 2021 Updated: Dec. 31, 2021 2:16 a.m.
1 of14 FILE - Desmond Tutu, left, chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, shakes hands with Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, right, on the second day of commission hearings on Nov. 25, 1997, in Johannesburg. During the hearings, whose mission was to expose the abuses of apartheid, Tutu implored Madikizela-Mandela to apologize for her links to a gang that was implicated in murder, kidnapping and assault. Their anguished encounter still rankles some Black South Africans who think Tutu mistreated Madikizela-Mandela. ODD ANDERSEN/AP Show More Show Less
4 of14 FILE - Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah arrive at the special public hearing of South Africa's Truth and Reconciliation Commission in Johannesburg, Nov. 27, 1997. Tutu chaired the commission, which solicited searing testimonials of violence from both victims and perpetrators as a way to heal the country after apartheid ended in 1994, holding out the possibility of amnesty for those who confessed to human rights violations and showed remorse. Yet Tutu acknowledged the commission left people on both sides of the conflict dissatisfied. Pool/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 FILE - Desmond Tutu greets a crowd of 10,000 people with his hands held high during a rally at the Greek Theater on the University of California at Berkeley, Calif., campus, May 14, 1985. Tutu praised the students for their opposition to apartheid in South Africa. Eric Risberg Show More Show Less 9 of14
13 of14 FILE - Desmond Tutu, right, leading the way for Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela into the garden at his Cape Town, South Africa, residence, Feb. 12, 1990. An anguished encounter between Tutu and Madikizela-Mandela during the country's Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearings still rankles some Black South Africans. Udo Weitz/AP Show More Show Less
Desmond Tutu was begging for an apology. Not from a leader of South Africa’s former racist white government, but from a fellow titan of the anti-apartheid struggle.
“I beg you, I beg you, I beg you, please,” Tutu implored Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at a 1997 hearing of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that he chaired during its mission to expose the abuses of apartheid. The subject before the panel was Madikizela-Mandela's links to a gang known as the Mandela United Football Club, whose vigilantism and involvement in murder, kidnapping and assaults appalled the local community and other senior leaders of the resistance to white rule.
Written By
CHRISTOPHER TORCHIA