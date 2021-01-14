A day to remember: London nursing home greets virus vaccine PAN PYLAS, Associated Press Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 7:11 a.m.
LONDON (AP) — In 1948, John Peake won a silver medal at the Olympic Games in London. In 2021, also in London, he struck what many would consider gold, receiving his first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
Amid growing concerns over rising COVID outbreaks at nursing homes in Britain, the 96-year-old was one of the 45 residents at Wimbledon Beaumont Care Community in southwest London to receive the vaccine Wednesday developed by the University of Oxford and British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.