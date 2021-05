Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media

This Monday, May 31, there will be a small outdoor event at Hillside Cemetery on Ridgefield Road at 10 a.m. to commemorate Memorial Day.

Following the event, there will be a congregation at the American Legion Post 86 on Old Ridgefield Road in Wilton Center, where individually wrapped and prepared food will be handed out to visitors to eat at the property’s picnic tables or to take home.