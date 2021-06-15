A Joy Almost Impossible to Describe: St. Luke's Commencement 2021 in New Canaan

Saturday, June 5, was a beautiful day at St. Luke’s School in New Canaan, as family, friends, faculty, and staff gathered on the Hilltop to celebrate the Class of 2021. St. Luke’s Head of School Mark Davis captured the feeling of the day:
“Today, we celebrate with a joy almost impossible to describe, given the year from which we have begun to emerge; a joy so different from what the St. Luke’s Class of 2020 experienced; an in-person Commencement that reminds us of the joy of being...simply...together.”