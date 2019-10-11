A 19th-century tale of ‘me, too’

In her book “Bringing Down the Colonel,” journalist Patricia Miller tells the story of Madeline Pollard, an unlikely 19th-century women’s rights crusader. After an affair with a prominent politician left her “ruined,” Pollard brought the man—and the hypocrisy of America’s control of women’s sexuality—to trial. And, surprisingly, she won.

Miller’s book is the selection for this month’s Booked for Lunch history reading group that will meet Thursday, Oct. 24, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road.

Participants bring a brown bag lunch, the society provides a beverage and dessert. There is no charge, but participants are asked to register by emailing info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203- 762-7257.