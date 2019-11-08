95-year-old Enfield woman dies after being attacked by dog

SUFFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A 95-year-old Connecticut woman has died from injuries she suffered when she was attacked by a dog in Suffield.

Authorities say Janet D'Aleo, of Enfield, Connecticut was found with life-threatening injuries Wednesday and brought to Baystate Medical Center in Massachusetts.

Police say D'Aleo was visiting a home on Thrall Avenue when she was bitten. The address disclosed by police is the same address as the home of animal rights activist and former state Rep. Annie Hornish.

Authorities say the 4-year-old male pit bull and pointer mix has been quarantined, pending further investigation.

Suffield Police Chief Richard Brown says officers will investigate the dog's pedigree, where it came from and what prompted the attack.

He says the Hornish family had the dog for several months and police hadn't received any complaints.