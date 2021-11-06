90-year sentence tossed in 2019 Mardi Gras bicyclist deaths

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana appeal court has tossed out the 90-year-sentence for a drunk driver who struck nine bicycle riders near a Mardi Gras parade route in 2019, killing two of them.
The state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal said the judge who sentenced Tashonty Toney failed to sufficiently spell out the reasons for handing out the maximum sentences following Toney’s guilty plea. Therefore, the ruling said, appellate judges could not adequately review Toney’s argument that the total sentence was excessive.