The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from June 15 through June 19.

165 Scarlet Oak Drive: David R. and Gayle E. Stebbins to Sean P. Mitchell and Stefanie A. Generao, $920,000.

42 Old Mill Road: Joe and Danna Renfroe to Scott W. Hubbell and Cynthia R. Groves, $775,000.

495 Thayer Pond Road: Winifred S. Chesley to Frederik and Kimberly Tunvall, $665,000.

25 Langner Lane: Christopher M. and Diana Isaacs to William and Elizabeth Twersky, $646,500.

11 Glen Ridge, Unit 11: Sheng-Huei Lu and Yung-Ching Tseng to Neelam Narula, $393,000.

92 Ruscoe Road: John P. and Linda L. Prinner to Sean A. and Jennifer Cannizzaro, $1,070,000.

6 Ruscoe Road: Amit and Namita Vadhera to Alexander and Kathryn Sherk, $897,000.

17 Fullin Lane: Middlebrook Lane Associates, LLC to Laurie Scott and Carissa Steward, $265,000.

72 DeForest Road: 72 DeForest Road, LLC to Molly E. and Daniel K. Norton, $731,500.

