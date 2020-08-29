https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/86-year-old-killed-in-St-Louis-fire-police-say-15524252.php
86-year-old killed in St. Louis fire, police say
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities suspect a cigarette sparked a St. Louis house fire that killed an 86-year-old.
St. Louis County police identified the victim Saturday in a news release as Joyce Hagiparis.
The release said the house was ablaze when police arrived around 3 p.m. Friday. The Mehlville Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. Hagiparis was pronounced dead on scene.
Police said that the preliminary investigation indicates the fire originated in a bedroom. The release listed a cigarette as the likely cause.
