8 abandoned Lhasa Apsos get new chance thanks to volunteers

COCOA, Fla. (AP) — Eight Lhasa Apsos left at a Florida animal shelter on New Year's Eve are getting a new start in the new year.

The dogs had matted fur, were smelly and in some cases, malnourished when they were left at a Brevard County animal shelter in Cocoa.

“They were really in poor condition. A couple of them are not doing that great. But the rest of them are doing much better,” said Susan Naylor, spokeswoman for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of North Brevard in Titusville, told Florida Today. The dogs were brought there for treatment.

Veterinarians treated the dogs and groomers shaved off the thick, matted fur that obscured the dogs' characteristically big eyes.

They were renamed after characters from the television series ‘Sesame Street,' the newspaper reported.

The dogs will be assigned to foster homes for a while before they'll be available for adoption, Naylor said.