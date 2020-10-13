70 Wilton residents in need receive free boxes of food

WILTON — The Wilton Social Services Department gave out 70 food boxes to residents in need on Oct. 13.

The distribution for food pantry clients took place at Comstock Community Center.

To maintain safety and confidentiality, town employees loaded boxes into cars through an open window or trunk. Access to the Comstock Community Center loop was closed to others during the event to maintain privacy.

An earlier food box distribution drive thru event took place on Oct. 6, with 100 boxes given out to residents in need. Food boxes contained items such as meat, fresh vegetables, cheese and milk. Wilton CERT picked up the food boxes from the distribution center in Bridgeport.

Zen Herter of Wilton’s Environmental Affairs Department and Wilton police assisted social services staff with distribution and delivery to residents unable to pick boxes up themselves.

The event is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program to purchase and distribute agricultural products to those in need.

For more information, email Sarah Heath, director of social services at sarah.heath@wiltonct.org or call 203-834-6238.