7-year-old boy dies in eastern Missouri mobile home fire

MOSCOW MILLS, Mo. (AP) — A 7-year-old boy is dead and four other people are injured after a fire ravaged a mobile home in eastern Missouri.

Authorities say the fire broke out around 2 a.m. Saturday in Moscow Mills, about 60 miles north of St. Louis. Nine people got out before firefighters arrived. They found the child inside the home. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The four injured people are hospitalized for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal's office.