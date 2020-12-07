7 more Nebraska prisons workers test positive for virus

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Seven more people who work for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services have tested positive for COVID-19.

The department announced the latest cases Sunday and said 366 staff members have now been infected with the coronavirus. Of that total, 257 people have recovered from their illnesses.

The department said two of the new cases were reported at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, two were at the department's central office, one case each was reported at the Omaha Correctional Center, the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York and the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.

Everyone who lives or worked near the infected workers will be notified and directed to quarantine themselves until they are cleared by a doctor.

The state also said that as of Friday, 743 virus cases and five deaths have been confirmed among prison inmates. Officials said 524 inmates have recovered from COVID-19. The Omaha Correctional Center has the largest current outbreak with 127 active virus cases.