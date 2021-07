OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The seven-day average of newly reported Oklahoma coronavirus cases topped 500 on Thursday as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations neared 300, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The department reported 705 new cases and a seven-day average of 532 cases, one day after the number of newly reported cases topped 1,000 for the first time since April, increasing from a July 1 seven-day average of 329.