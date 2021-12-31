Skip to main content
7 First Day Hikes planned around Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — The First Day Hike tradition that started in Massachusetts in 1992 before spreading to states across the nation is continuing in the new year at several sites around the state.

Seven hikes are planned for Saturday at the Blackstone River and Canal Heritage Park in Blackstone; the Wachusett Reservoir in West Boylston; the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus; Harold Parker State Forest in North Andover; the Blue Hills Reservation in Milton; the Great Falls Discovery Center in Turners Falls; and the Mount Greylock State Reservation in Lanesborough.

Some of the hikes are guided and pre-registration is required for some.

Hikers are encouraged to prepare and dress properly for the weather and follow COVID-19 guidelines.

The state Department of Conservation and recreation also encouraged residents to create their own self-guided First Day Hike opportunities at any one of 70 parks statewide.