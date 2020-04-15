6 youths arrested in attack on transit center officer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police arrested a half dozen young people Wednesday following an attack on a Gateway Transit Center security guard in Northeast Portland.

The private security officer asked two of youths to stop smoking while on the TriMet light rail platform, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

An altercation ensued, and the security officer was pushed down, punched and spat on repeatedly, police said.

Police officers apprehended the primary aggressors. The security officer wasn’t seriously hurt. Five boys between 12 and 17 were booked into a juvenile detention center on various charges. A 14-year-old girl was booked on a previous warrant.

Police said two of the boys recently had been reported missing. A seventh child was detained and released to his parents. He also had been reported missing.