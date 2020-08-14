6 escape boat ‘explosion’ in Norwalk Harbor

A boat caught fire Thursday evening near Shore & Country Club in Norwalk.

NORWALK — Six people escaped a boat “explosion” Thursday evening near Shore and Country Club in Norwalk Harbor, Deputy Fire Chief Edward Prescott said.

The boat’s operator told firefighters he had been experiencing engine trouble on his 33-foot Egg Harbor, Sportfish motor yacht and was returning to shore when the boat “exploded” around 6 p.m., Prescott said.

The blast knocked all six of the adults on the boat into the water, Prescott said. One woman who was in the forward portion of the vessel sustained serious but non-life-threatening burns to her leg, he said.

The boat was 100 yards from the Shore and Country Club when it exploded. Two off-duty firefighters — Norwalk’s Jim Lyons and Westport’s Nick Marsan — dove in the water to assist the boaters onto the dock of the club. A nearby resident, Tony Aitoro, also jumped in his boat and raced out with life rings and life preservers to assist, Prescott said.

Photos posted on social media showed a massive plume of smoke rising from a vessel offshore in the harbor with flames visible.

“It was pretty much fully-involved when we got there,” Prescott said.

According to a release from the fire department, Norwalk firefighters responded with their two fire boats to first pull the fully involved boat from the channel and to ground it on the beach, to limit the environmental impact and keep the channel open. Once the burning boat was beached, the other fire boat finished extinguishing the blaze.

One fire engine was also sent to the Avalon apartment building on Norden Place after a caller reported an odor of gas.

A total of 24 Firefighters responded to the scene, with two fire boats, two engines, two ladder trucks, and a rescue and command vehicle. Stamford’s fire boat also responded for backup, as Norwalk Police maintained a safety perimeter around the incident. State environmental and conservation police as well as U.S. Coast Guard officials were advised.

Prescott said a family friend of the boat’s operator intends to salvage the vessel on Friday. He said the boat is a “total loss.”

Fire crews placed a boom around the vessel to contain any fluids leaking from the inboard gas motor.

It’s unclear what caused the explosion, but Prescott said an investigation will be conducted by the city fire marshal and the boat owner’s insurance company.