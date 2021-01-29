Workers escaped deadly leak by going through nitrogen fog JEFF AMY and SUDHIN THANAWALA, Associated Press Jan. 29, 2021 Updated: Jan. 29, 2021 1:23 p.m.
ATLANTA (AP) — Workers at a northeast Georgia poultry plant said they escaped through a fog of vaporizing liquid nitrogen that killed six of their coworkers, as an investigation continued Friday into the cause of the leak at Foundation Foods Group.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office identified the victims on Friday as: 45-year-old Jose DeJesus Elias-Cabrera of Gainesville; 35-year-old Corey Alan Murphy of Clermont; 28-year-old Nelly Perez-Rafael of Gainesville; 41-year-old Saulo Suarez-Bernal of Dawsonville; 38-year-old Victor Vellez of Gainesville; and 28-year-old Edgar Vera-Garcia of Gainesville.
JEFF AMY and SUDHIN THANAWALA