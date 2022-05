This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Chen Sihan/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Chen Zeguo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say that 53 people died in a building collapse one week ago in central China and 10 were rescued. Authorities said Friday the search had ended for people trapped from the collapse.