5 wounded at Detroit rental hall, police say
DETROIT (AP) — Five people were wounded late Thursday night in a shooting at a rental hall, police in Detroit said.
The preliminary investigation shows three men and two women were injured just before midnight, police said in a news release.
All five were taken to the hospital in private vehicles and listed as stable. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
No arrests have been announced.
