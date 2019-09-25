5 things to know about Fairfield County's new mall

The media was given a tour this week of The Sono Collection, which is on schedule to open on Oct. 11.

Here are five things to know about the new Norwalk mall:

The new shopping center features several public spaces including an outdoor garden area on the top floor called “SoNo Garden,” a “Magnificent Room” that features a variety of seating options equipped with plugs and WiFi and an outdoor ground floor plaza with an interactive light display.

There is no traditional “food court” in the SoNo Collection, according to Brookfield Properties officials. There will be a few sitdown restaurant offerings, including Yardhouse, some that are a mix of food and entertainment, such as Pinstripes, which features bowling and bocce, a few fast casual options and food offerings within the two anchors.

Not all of the stores will be ready to open for the first day, which will be Oct. 11, according to Matthew Seebeck, the senior general manager. Nordstrom and several other stores will open that day, he said, with others opening on a rolling basis through the rest of the year.

The parking garage will include eight levels of paid parking. The bottom four levels are located below the mall, with the other four matching up with entrances on each of the four floors in The SoNo Collection.

There will be multiple public art installations inside the mall, according to Seebeck, including two light display installations from artist Jen Lewin, as well as murals inside the mall and the parking garage.

