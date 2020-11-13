5 new courses for Wilton High School are approved

Mattias Onnerud of the Wilton High School jazz band played the drums at the Wilton Historical Society earlier this year. Next fall, the high school will offer a new music course for students who play percussion instruments.

WILTON — Following unanimous approval by the Board of Education on Thursday evening, Wilton High School students will have five new courses to consider when making their next year’s selections.

The courses are:

American Sign Language 2. This is a follow-up to the school’s current offering of American Sign Language 1. Students will learn more advanced vocabulary and conversational diaglogues in the course that is part of the school’s World Languages curriculum. It would fulfill the school’s requirement that students take at least one year of a world language.

Honors United States History . This course was proposed as an offering for sophomores who were not ready for and advanced placement history course but still wanted to pursue the subject. It is intended to promote hsitorically focused research, reading, writing, speaking and lisenting skills.

Voices for Change: America in the 21st Century . This course will explore the essence of modern American social justice by examining different groups of people and the advantages or disadvantages they may face within American society. According to the course overview, “students will learn about the historical nature of injustice as well as modern social protests, the role of mass media, and the power of symbols.”

Percussion Ensemble . This course will allow students studying percussion instruments to meet separately from the rest of the school band, although they will perform with the concert band and wind ensemble. According to the course overview, only 10 to 20 percent of the students in each ensemble play percussion instruments, which require different skills than playing wind or brass instruments. This course will allow them to focus on their own repertoires.

Introduction to Music Technology . This course will focus on the production and study of music through tecchnologies used in the contemporary music industry. It would allow for the study of music that does not build on previous experience in singing or playing an instrument. It will focus on both the creative and technical aspects of making music.