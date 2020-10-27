5 deaths tied to COVID-19 outbreak at North Carolina church

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — At least five people have now died in COVID-19 cases linked to events held at a North Carolina church, health officials said.

Mecklenburg County Public Health reports 143 cases of COVID-19 linked to convocation events at the United House of Prayer for All People in Charlotte on Oct. 4-11, The Charlotte Observer reported.

The total includes 137 Mecklenburg County residents, four Iredell County residents, and one each from Gaston and Cabarrus counties, Mecklenburg health officials said Monday. Four of the people who died were Mecklenburg residents and one lived in Gaston County, according to Mecklenburg officials.

In addition, a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Madison Saints Paradise Independent Living has increased to at least 19 confirmed cases, including three staff members, health officials said.

Monday's update came two days after the county ordered all United House of Prayer for All People buildings shut down over “grave concerns” about the COVID-19 outbreak connected to church events. It's the first time the county has issued such an order during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mecklenburg Health Director Gibbie Harris ordered the buildings close beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday through at least 11:59 p.m. Nov. 5.

Church officials have not commented publicly about the outbreak or the county’s actions.