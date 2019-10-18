5 Wilton properties — including the old Realty 7 building — are sold

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Oct. 11 through Oct. 17.

101 Glen Hill Road: Hong Ye and Xuemei Cao to Alec and Alexandra Carlson, $450,000.

12 Mollbrook Drive: Nicolassa Pe and Alfred C. Kao to Alan J. and Sara K. Cenkus, $650,000. (Executor’s Deed)

250 Danbury Road: Charles P. Flynn, Trustee, to Savoy Wilton Plaza, LLC, $600,000. (Trustee Deed)

103 Branch Brook Road: Stuart and Theresa Ravese Blinder to Philip and Lauren Espinosa, $960,000.

56 DeForest Road: Marian G. Wright, Trustee to Christopher C. and Dana J. Roth, $641,500. (Trustee Deed)