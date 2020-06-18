5 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. BOLTON BLASTS TRUMP’S MOVES IN OFFICE A scathing new book by the former national security adviser alleges that the U.S. president “pleaded” with China’s Xi Jinping during a 2019 summit to help his reelection prospects.

2. ATLANTA OFFICER CHARGED WITH MURDER As Rayshard Brooks lay dying in a Wendy’s parking lot, prosecutors say the white Atlanta police officer who shot him in the back kicked him and delayed giving him medical attention.

3. ALLOCATION OF VACCINES COULD BE MESSY Rich countries are rushing to place advance orders for the inevitably limited supply to guarantee their citizens get immunized first, leaving developing nations at a disadvantage.

4. INDIA CAUTIONS CHINA OVER BORDER CLAIM New Delhi calls Beijing’s claim to the Galwan Valley area “exaggerated and untenable” even as both nations try to end the Himalayan territorial dispute.

5. ‘THAT ’70S SHOW’ ACTOR CHARGED WITH RAPE Prosecutors in Los Angeles say Danny Masterson raped three women in the early 2000s, leading to a rare arrest of a famous Hollywood figure in the #MeToo era.