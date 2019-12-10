5 Minnesotans sickened by E. coli linked to salad kits

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Five Minnesotans have gotten sick from eating salad kits linked to an outbreak of E. coli, state health officials said Tuesday.

The state Department of Health says the Minnesotans became ill between Nov. 8 and Nov. 16. Two people were hospitalized. The ill Minnesotans ranged in age from 21 to 91. Four were from the Minneapolis-St. Paul are and one from Greater Minneota.

Officials say nine people from three states have gotten sick. The infections are linked to Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kits. Health officials are warning consumers not to eat the salad mix, or to throw it out if they have it in their refrigerators.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a safety alert about the salad kits.