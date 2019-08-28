5 East Coast governors push feds on offshore wind power

BOSTON (AP) — The governors of five East Coast states are urging federal regulators not to put any additional roadblocks in the way of the country's nascent offshore wind industry.

The governors of Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire and Virginia said in a letter Tuesday to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross that offshore wind power will help strengthen America's energy independence while creating thousands of jobs.

The group, including Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, said they're disappointed by a recent decision to delay final permitting of the planned 84-turbine Vineyard Wind project.

The group urged federal overseers to give the project a green light by next March.

An Interior Department spokeswoman said the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is working to develop a permitting timeline for the project.