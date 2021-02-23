5 California counties advance to fewer virus restrictions DON THOMPSON, Associated Press Feb. 23, 2021 Updated: Feb. 23, 2021 4:46 p.m.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — After months with little change, five of California's 58 counties advanced to having fewer business restrictions on Tuesday as the state's worst coronavirus surge continued to ease, with eight more counties likely to move next week and “even more still” in two weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom said.
“I’m talking about bright light at the end of this tunnel," Newsom said.