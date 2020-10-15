4th District Congressional candidates meet in virtual forum

Candidates for Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District will meet for a virtual debate at the Trefz Forum at Westport Library on Sunday, Oct. 18, at 4 p.m. The program is sponsored by the Connecticut League of Women Voters, Westport Library, Wilton League of Women Voters, and other Leagues within the district.

Democratic incumbent Jim Himes and Republican challenger Jonathan Riddle will answer questions submitted by constituents at the forum moderated by Kay Maxwell of the Connecticut League of Women Voters. The event will be live-streamed.

Registration is required to view the event. Visit westportlibrary.org and scroll down to Library Calendar. Constituents may submit written questions upon registration by emailing LWV2020DebateQs@optonline.net up to the day of debate.

Questions will be screened by the League for clarity, non-duplication, and applicability to both candidates.

For general voter information, and for future events and speakers sponsored by the Wilton League of Women Voters or for membership information, check the League website at wiltonlwv.org.