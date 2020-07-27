4 teens rescued on Lake Michigan after kayaking goes awry

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four teenagers about seven miles (11.3 kilometers) offshore of Chicago's Lake Michigan coastline early Monday after they went missing while kayaking, authorities said.

The Coast Guard searched the lake for hours before the three 19-year-olds and a 13-year-old were located sometime before 1 a.m. on two inflatable kayaks.

The Chicago Fire Department said the youths were taken to Montrose Harbor to be evaluated by paramedics. Police said the teens were reunited with their relatives after being found to be in good condition.

They had gone out onto the lake Sunday evening, launching on the inflatable kayaks from Sam Leone Beach in Rogers Park.

Chicago Fire Deputy District Chief Walter Schroeder said authorities began searching for the teenagers about 10:30 p.m. Sunday after some of their belongings washed ashore on the beach.

Fire department divers, Chicago police’s marine and helicopter unit and the U.S. Coast Guard all searched for the teenagers before they were found by the Coast Guard.

The teens may have ended up so far from shore when rough weather moved in, WGN-TV reported.