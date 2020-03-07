4 new coronavirus cases in Oregon, bringing total to 7

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials have identified four new cases of coronavirus infection, bringing the total number of reported cases in the state to seven.

The Oregon Health Authority said Saturday the new COVID-19 cases are among residents in Klamath and Washington counties.

State and local health officials have contacted people who may have been exposed by the individuals who tested positive. They said three of the new cases are travel-related; one was person who had been in contact with another person known to have the disease.

No coronavirus deaths have been reported in Oregon.