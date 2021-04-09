4 accused of getting pandemic jobless benefits for inmates

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted four people for their roles in a scheme to use the identities of 35 Virginia prison inmates to secure more than $300,000 in pandemic-related unemployment benefits, prosecutors said Friday.

Two women worked with two inmates at correctional institutions to collect information of other inmates to apply for the unemployment benefits, said Raj Parekh, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, in a news release. Two men who were serving time were accused of providing information for inmates where they serving time, according to the news release.