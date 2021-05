GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) — A $3 million bond has been set for a man arrested on suspicion of leading police on a high-speed vehicle chase in metro Phoenix last week in which an officer was killed and another was seriously injured.

Authorities said 25-year-old Jonathan Altland Jr. led the chase Thursday night that ended at a Gilbert car dealership where Chandler Officer Christopher Farrar was fatally injured and Gilbert Officer Rico Aranda suffered a head injury.