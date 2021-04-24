35 minutes of chaos colored fatal shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant FARNOUSH AMIRI and ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS, Report for America/Associated Press April 24, 2021 Updated: April 24, 2021 8:54 a.m.
This undated selfie photo provided by family members Don Bryant and Paula Bryant shows Ma'Khia Bryant and her mother Paula. The 16-year-old Bryant was shot and killed by police as she swung a knife at two other people on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
This undated selfie photo provided by family members Don Bryant and Paula Bryant shows Ma'Khia Bryant. The 16-year-old Bryant was shot and killed by police as she swung a knife at two other people on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
This undated selfie photo provided by family members Don Bryant and Paula Bryant shows Ma'Khia Bryant. The 16-year-old Bryant was shot and killed by police as she swung a knife at two other people on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A chaotic 911 call. An officer’s nearly nine-minute, non-emergency response without lights or sirens. A convulsive 11 seconds of violence ending in the death of an Ohio teen. A historic verdict being broadcast in the police cruiser.
A routine day in a quiet Columbus neighborhood was shattered instantly Tuesday when a police officer fired four shots at 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant as she swung a knife at a young woman.
Written By
FARNOUSH AMIRI and ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS