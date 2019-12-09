https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/3-year-old-boy-in-stroller-fatally-injured-by-14892895.php
3-year-old boy in stroller fatally injured by vehicle in NYC
NEW YORK (AP) — A 3-year-old boy has died after he and his mother were hit by a vehicle while crossing an East Harlem street on Monday, according to the New York Police Department. The child was in a stroller when the vehicle struck them while turning onto First Avenue from 116th Street at around 9:30 a.m., police said.
The mother was taken to a hospital.
The driver was being questioned.
View Comments