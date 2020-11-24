3 new wind turbines approved for Providence waterfront

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Three new power-generating wind turbines have been approved for the Providence waterfront, the developer announced Tuesday.

The 325-foot (99 meter) tall, 1.5-megawatt turbines approved by the Providence Planning and Zoning Boards, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Coastal Resources Management Council will be sited on land leased from the Port of Providence and Johnson & Wales University, developer Green Development LLC said in a statement.

“The city has been a supportive partner throughout this process, and we certainly appreciate working with Johnson & Wales and ProvPort to develop this important renewable energy project,” Green Development founder Mark DePasquale said. “Every time we get a project approved Rhode Island becomes a little less dependent on the fossil fuel industry.”

The project will sell power directly to utility National Grid.

Site preparation and construction of the turbine foundations for the $22.5 million project is expected to begin this year, and the turbines will be completed and operational by the third quarter of 2021.

“Our Port of Providence is well-positioned to support offshore wind development and I can’t think of a better symbol of sustainable investments in our community than projects like these,” Mayor Jorge Elorza said.