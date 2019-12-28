3 more mumps cases reported in CT

This Feb. 6, 2015, file photo shows a Measles, Mumps and Rubella, M-M-R vaccine on a countertop at a pediatrics clinic in Greenbrae, Calif.

NEW BRITAIN — The Hospital of Central Connecticut is taking extra precautions after finding that three Emergency Department staff members at its New Britain location contracted the mumps, likely from the same patient, Steve Coates, a spokesman for the hospital confirmed.

The news comes just days after the University of Connecticut announced it had identified three cases of mumps among Storrs campus students.

Like the flu, common mumps symptoms include fevers, muscle aches, tiredness and headaches, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website. But unlike the flu, mumps patients often experience swelling of the jaw, the CDC site says.

It typically takes between 16 and 18 days for symptoms to appear after infection, the site says.

“Most people with mumps recover completely within two weeks,” according to the CDC, which adds that in rare cases, mumps patience can experience severe complications.

A standard vaccine for mumps is delivered in two doses, the CDC website says.

In light of the mumps cases reported at the New Britain hospital, officials are encouraging staff members who may have been exposed to get a third does of the vaccine, according to a News 8 report.

Cases of the mumps reported in the U.S. decreased by over 99 percent after a vaccination program was introduced in 1989, the CDC says, but since 2006 occasional outbreaks have cropped up.

One occurred at Temple University in Philadelphia earlier this year, where officials diagnosed over 18 confirmed cases and 87 probable cases, according to a report from CBS Philly.

Another came in Connecticut in March of 2016, when Sacred Heart University reported eight cases of the mumps, a release on its website indicates.

