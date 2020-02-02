3 meetings set on routes for proposed Mid-States Corridor

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (AP) — A proposed four-lane highway that would improve southwestern Indiana's connection to Interstate 69 is set for three public meetings on the project’s proposed routes.

The route options being studied by an Evansville company will be presented during February’s meetings on the Mid-States Corridor, a limited-access highway that would run north from the Ohio River city of Rockport through parts of southwestern Indiana before linking with I-69, The (Jasper) Herald reported.

“None of know at this point where that route is going to be,” Mark Schroeder, chairman of the Mid-States Corridor Regional Development Authority, told the Dubois County Council last week.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is working with the development authority on an environmental impact statement that's required for construction projects that will include federal funding.

The proposed highway would begin at State Road 66 at Rockport, just north of the William H. Natcher Bridge crossing with Kentucky, and continue generally through the Huntingburg and Jasper areas before extending north to link up with I-69.

The public meetings on the highway's proposed routes will be held Feb. 18 at Loogootee High School in Loogootee; Feb. 19 at Bedford Middle School in Bedford; and Feb. 20 at Jasper Middle School in Jasper.