BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Three people killed in what authorities are describing as an apparent murder-suicide have been identified as a father, his 25-year-old son and a business partner.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said 55-year-old Dale Kenneth Dahmen died of a gunshot wound to the head and his son, Dominick Kenneth Dahmen, of multiple gunshot wounds. Both were from Buffalo, Minnesota.