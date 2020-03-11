3 killed in Bike Week crash in Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Three people are dead following a motorcycle crash during Bike Week in Florida, authorities said.

The crash involved three Harley-Davidson motorcycles early Tuesday morning on International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach, according to a police news release. Killed in the crash were a 46-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man from New York state on one bike, as well as a 65-year-old Missouri man on another bike. Their names weren't immediately released.

The rider of the third bike, a 55-year-old Missouri man, told police that he and the other Missouri man were traveling in one lane while the couple was traveling in another lane in the same direction. The couple crossed directly into the path of the older Missouri rider as he tried to change lanes, leading to a crash that knocked all three off their bikes, police said.

The younger Missouri man's bike went down after being clipped by one of the other bikes, police said. He was treated at the scene for minor injuries and declined transport to a hospital.

The road was closed for several hours while investigators processed the scene.

Police said no charges were immediately pending.