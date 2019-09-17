3 hunters injured in 2 Montana grizzly attacks

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Montana wildlife officials say three hunters were injured in two separate grizzly bear attacks that happened in the same area less than 12 hours apart.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Morgan Jacobsen said investigators were trying to determine Tuesday if the same bear was involved in the surprise encounters.

The first attack occurred Monday in southwestern Montana's Gravelly Mountains at about 7:30 a.m. when two elk hunters were charged by a bear.

Both men were injured but were able to drive the bear away. They later sought medical treatment on their own.

At 6:30 p.m. and less than a mile away, two hunters encountered a grizzly and one was injured. He was treated in Sheridan and later in Butte.

The extent of the hunters' injuries was unclear.