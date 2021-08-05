3 hit by rockfall while trying to recover hiker's body

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Three people trying to recover the body of a hiker on a Colorado mountain were injured Wednesday after being hit by a “massive rockfall” likely triggered by other climbers above them, authorities said.

The most seriously injured Mountain Rescue Aspen member on Capitol Peak was flown to a Denver-area hospital for emergency surgery, after a rock knocked the rescuer "roughly 20 feet (6 meters) through the air in a ‘rag doll,’ or somersault motion,” the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said. The other two members were treated and released from the hospital in nearby Aspen.