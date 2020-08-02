3 dead in central Illinois collision of ambulance, vehicle

BENSON, Ill. (AP) — Three people are dead and three others hospitalized after an ambulance collided with another vehicle on a Woodford County road, according to authorities in central Illinois.

Killed in the crash Saturday were Morgan Ryder, 20, of Gridley, Jared Seggerman, 19, of Minonk and Seth Unruh, 19, of Pattonsburg, according to Illinois State Police. Another passenger in the car, a 21-year-old Minonk man, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle driven by Ryder was southbound on County Road approaching Illinois Route 116 when it turned into the pathway of the ambulance traveling west on County Road, authorities said. It wasn't immediately known where the ambulance was headed when the collision occurred.

The ambulance driver, a 42-year-old man from LaSalle, was also hospitalized, along with the patient being transported, a 78-year-old woman from Ottawa. Their conditions are not known. A 25-year-old Earlville woman also in the ambulance was uninjured.