3 charged with recent killing in southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Three people have been charged with killing a southwest Missouri man during a burglary.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 25-year-old Riley Collier is charged in Greene County with first-degree murder in the Oct. 20 killing of 39-year-old Stanley Simon. The other two suspects, 40-year-old Michael Stauffer and 18-year-old Patricia Davis, are charged with second-degree murder.

Collier faces the more serious charge because authorities believe he was the one who pulled the trigger.

Court documents say the three went to Simon’s home that night with the intention of stealing from him. After the homicide, they allegedly stole Simon’s truck in addition to a dirt bike and two chain saws.

No attorneys are listed for them in online court records.