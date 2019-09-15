3 at trauma center, 19 treated, released after deck collapse

WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say nearly two dozen people were taken to hospitals after a deck collapse at the New Jersey shore, but almost all were treated and released.

Cape May Regional Health System spokeswoman Susan Staeger said Sunday that 19 of 21 patients were treated and released, including the three children taken there. AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's trauma center reported receiving three patients, but spokeswoman Jennifer Tornetta said family members had asked that no information be released.

The multilevel deck collapsed at about 6 p.m. Saturday in Wildwood during the annual New Jersey Fireman's Convention, which attracts thousands of current and former firefighters to the resort town.

The second and third levels of the deck appeared to have pancaked onto a first-floor deck. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.