WSDOT

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — Three agencies are investigating a fire that damaged an engine room aboard the state ferry Wenatchee last week.

The vessel had been undergoing sea trials on April 22 when one of its recently rebuilt engines caught fire, Washington State Ferries spokesman Ian Sterling said. No passengers were aboard the vessel at the time and no crew members were injured in the blaze, the Kitsap Sun reported.