The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Oct. 4 through Oct. 10.

18 Richards Lane: Anthony D. and Laura Macaluso to Waldemar and Justyna Nurczyk, $525,000.

78 Granite Drive: Est. Nerijus Jarmas to Eric Poellot and Michelle Saglimbene, $475,000. (Executor’s Deed)

28 Fawn Ridge: Kenneth and Pamela Shewitz to Antonio and Renata Machado, $425,000.