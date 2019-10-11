https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/3-Wilton-home-sales-total-1-4-million-14514638.php
3 Wilton home sales total $1.4 million
Photo: Contributed Photo
The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Oct. 4 through Oct. 10.
18 Richards Lane: Anthony D. and Laura Macaluso to Waldemar and Justyna Nurczyk, $525,000.
78 Granite Drive: Est. Nerijus Jarmas to Eric Poellot and Michelle Saglimbene, $475,000. (Executor’s Deed)
28 Fawn Ridge: Kenneth and Pamela Shewitz to Antonio and Renata Machado, $425,000.
