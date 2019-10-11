3 Wilton home sales total $1.4 million

28 Fawn Ridge 28 Fawn Ridge Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close 3 Wilton home sales total $1.4 million 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Oct. 4 through Oct. 10.

18 Richards Lane: Anthony D. and Laura Macaluso to Waldemar and Justyna Nurczyk, $525,000.

78 Granite Drive: Est. Nerijus Jarmas to Eric Poellot and Michelle Saglimbene, $475,000. (Executor’s Deed)

28 Fawn Ridge: Kenneth and Pamela Shewitz to Antonio and Renata Machado, $425,000.